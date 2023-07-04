MAUMELLE, Ark. — What started as a way to put Scott Deaton through college, is now a booming family business.

Decades ago, Deaton Fireworks began.

“In 1987, I was graduating high school, my father and I started our first firework stand in Saline County, and it was a way to pay for college,” Scott Deaton said.

Deaton, the owner, and his dad did it for four years while he was in school, now it’s a way of life.

“I just love this country, and I love this holiday that celebrates this country,” Deaton said.

What once paid for his school, is now helping his own kids achieve their goals.

“The firework business is what we have used over the years to pay for their education,” Deaton said.

His kids work in the stand, and his daughter Kinley Deaton, says she doesn’t know life without it.

“I started when I was 15 when I was old enough to work the cash register, I’ve been here,” Kinley Deaton said.

After watching her dad and grandfather build this legacy, she’s happy to help.

“It’s something I’m so thankful for, I’m thankful we have the opportunity to be able to do this, and it’s such a fun thing and a great way that I get to help also be a part of my education,” Kinley Deaton said.

Tyler Hall, a customer, knew he wanted to come in.

“This is my first time at Deaton fireworks we saw it as they were putting it up a couple months ago, I said, ‘Hey that’s a really convenient spot, when it’s the 4th I’m going to swing on by’,” Hall said.

He loved what he saw inside.

“I think the family business aspect is awesome, I see a lot of young kids out here working, I think that’s great for them to be out here during the summer,” Hall said.

Hoping to spark joy and patriotism in others, Deaton looks to the future.

“We’ve built it we’ve been around for a long time, and we are going to carry it on for generations forward,” Deaton said.

Scott Deaton wants everyone to have a fun holiday but stressed the importance of being safe while using fireworks.