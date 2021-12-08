Firefighters: 3-year-old dies after Pine Bluff house fire, crews blame space heater

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff officials said a 3-year-old boy died after being trapped in a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services, fire crews responded to a house in the 800 block of West 20th Street just after 2:30 p.m.

After arriving at the scene, fire crews said they began search and rescue attempts after they found heavy smoke and fire coming from both sides of the house.

Officials said they found the boy in a bedroom on the second floor.

As the boy was transported to the hospital, officials said fire personnel assisted with resuscitation attempts, but the child died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

After an investigation, officials said the fire was unintentional and caused by an open flame space heater.