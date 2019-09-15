Firefighter Challenge in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — Firefighters from all across the country, showing off their skills today in North Little Rock.

It’s the annual Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge.

The two-day event tests the first responders’ speed and strength.

They had to climb a five-story structure and drag, or carry, a 185-pound dummy across the McCain Mall parking lot.

There were firefighters from 13 states, who could’ve competed in teams of two or five, to complete the obstacle course.

The qualifying teams will go on to nationals, which will be held in Florida.