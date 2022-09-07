LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We rely on firefighters to keep us safe, but now you can see them put their skills to the test outside of an emergency.

The Firefighter Challenge starts Wednesday and is hosted by the North Little Rock Fire Department.

Fire Captain Dustin Free stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss the event and how the skills used in their everyday lives are being put to the ultimate test.

The event will be held at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rom from September 8-10.

For more information on the event visit NorthLittleRock.org.