Fire prevention week: Red Cross says practice escape plans, test smoke alarms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — National Fire Prevention week is October 6-12 and the Greater Arkansas Chapter urges everyone to practice their home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms.

“During Fire Prevention Week, prepare your family for home fires before the holidays and cold weather increase the risk of these crises,” said Lori Arnold, executive director for Greater Arkansas. “Home fires are most often caused by cooking and heating equipment, and we want everyone to stay safe. Please install and test smoke alarms on every level of your home, and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in two minutes or less.

Practice your plan and test your alarms: For free home fire safety resources visit here or download the free Red Cross Emergency app.

Include at least two ways to get out of each room in home fire escape plan.

Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home and landmark like a specific tree in your front yard.

Practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in two minutes or less.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, placing them inside and outside bedrooms, and sleeping areas.

Test smoke alarms monthly, and change the batteries at least once a year.

Lifesaving home fire campaign marks five years: Home fires take seven lives each day in the U.S. most often in homes without working smoke alarms. That’s why the Red Cross is working with partners to install free smoke alarms in high-risk communities and help families create escape plans through its Home Fire Campaign, which has saved over 600 lives across the country since launching in October 2014.

Over the past year, the Greater Arkansas chapter and local partners have installed 1054 free smoke alarms, reached 891 children through youth preparedness programs and made 411 households safer from the threat of home fires.