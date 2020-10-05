Fire Prevention Week: Be sure to test smoke alarms, practice escape plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- National Fire Prevention Week is October 4-10, and the American Red Cross of Greater Arkansas urges people to test their smoke alarms and practice their escape plan as home fires continue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release sent Monday from the American Red Cross, the Greater Arkansas chapter has responded to 350 house fires to help 1,100 people since February with urgent needs like emergency lodging, financial assistance and recovery planning.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, home fires are most often caused by cooking and are the nation’s most frequent disaster. The National Fire Protection Association is sponsoring Fire Prevention Week with the theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”.

“Unfortunately, home fires haven’t stopped during COVID-19, and neither has the need to prevent fire tragedies,” said Lori Arnold, executive director of the Greater Arkansas chapter. “During Fire Prevention Week, we recommend testing your smoke alarms and practicing your escape plan. These simple steps can help protect you and your loved ones in the event of a fire.”

According to the American Red Cross, house fires claim seven lives a day in the U.S.

A Red Cross survey shows most people are not taking steps to protect themselves from a house fire. According to the survey, 65% of people do not test their smoke alarms each month. Seventy percent of people do not practice their escape plan twice a year, according to the survey.

Fire experts say escaping in less than two minutes can be the difference between survival and tragedy. According to the Red Cross survey, more than half of the people surveyed thought they had more time.

American Red Cross officials encourage people to test their smoke alarms and practice their escape plan this week until everyone in the household can get out in less than two minutes. For more information, visit redcross.org/fire, or download the free Red Cross Emergency app in app stores.

Officials also encourage people to test their smoke alarms monthly. According to the news release, smoke alarms should be placed on each level of the home. If your smoke alarm requires it, change the batteries at least once a year. People should also check the manufacturer’s date of smoke alarms. According to the Red Cross, if the smoke alarm is 10 years or older, it needs to be replaced because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time.

Officials also encourage people to include at least two ways to exit every room in the home, select a meeting spot that is a safe distance away from the home and teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like, fire safety and what to do in an emergency.

The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign is made possible with generous financial donations from regional partners Kellogg’s Company, Nucor-Yamato Steel, EC Barton & Company and Post Foods.

