SHERIDAN, Ark. – Authorities with the Sheridan Fire Department said one person is dead following a Monday afternoon blaze at an apartment complex.

Department officials said the fire at the Birchwood Apartments on the 900 block of North Main Street damaged 12 apartments and sent two other victims to the hospital.

The officials noted that 12 agencies responded to the fire scene and said the Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident.

The American Red Cross is currently on-scene, though it was not said how many residents were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.