MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Fire crews are currently on the scene working to contain a fire in a Mayflower landfill Tuesday morning.

According to a social media post from the Mayflower Fire/Rescue, fire crews responded to the landfill on White City Road where authorities say the fire started around 6 a.m.

Authorities said that the forestry service, office of emergency management and multiple fire departments are all on the scene of the fire.

City officials ask that everyone avoid the area as crew members work to extinguish the fire.