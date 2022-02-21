LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fire crews are responding to the scene of an explosion at The Highland Midtown apartment building in Little Rock Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department confirmed the explosion happened on the 3rd or 4th floor of the building, located at 400 North University Avenue.

As of 1:30 p.m., the LRFD reported that the fire in the building had been put out, though crews were still remaining on the scene to clean up and check the area.

Fire officials also said that there were no reports of injuries at the scene.

#Breaking: We’re on the scene of an apartment explosion at the Highland Midtown Apartments on University. @littlerockfire confirm the flames have been contained and they don’t believe anyone was injured. You can still hear the fire alarms going off. #ARnews @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/rX0qj4nn7G — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) February 21, 2022

There is no word at this time on what may have caused the explosion.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.