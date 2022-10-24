PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Fire crews are working Monday night to put out what they describe as a huge blaze in Jefferson County.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire has overtaken 150 to 200 acres.
Fire officials say the blaze started near Highway 54 and Highway 63.
The Arkansas Forestry Division has been called out to assist, with the fire not yet contained.
Officials also confirm the Kilcrease neighborhood has been evacuated as they attempt to calm the blaze.
Based on radar imaging, smoke first appeared around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon between Faith and Pinebergen, about 7 miles southwest of Pine Bluff.
Wind also looks to be an added challenge causing it to spread faster than usual. Rain is expected in the area later in the evening.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.