PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Fire crews are working Monday night to put out what they describe as a huge blaze in Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire has overtaken 150 to 200 acres.

Fire officials say the blaze started near Highway 54 and Highway 63.

HAPPENING NOW: Jefferson County Sheriff confirms a massive fire along Highway 54. The U.S. Forestry Commission, along with volunteer fire service is battling the fire trying to contain it. I’m headed there now. @KARK4News @FOX16News https://t.co/v64LL6UuBQ — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) October 25, 2022

The Arkansas Forestry Division has been called out to assist, with the fire not yet contained.

Officials also confirm the Kilcrease neighborhood has been evacuated as they attempt to calm the blaze.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff tells me about 150-200 acres have been covered in wildfire out here. At this point there are at least two significant ones at different locations in this area. Homes nearby are putting water on their roofs to try and avoid heat damage/protect shingles. pic.twitter.com/2Ii8YspKdB — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) October 25, 2022

Based on radar imaging, smoke first appeared around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon between Faith and Pinebergen, about 7 miles southwest of Pine Bluff.

Wind also looks to be an added challenge causing it to spread faster than usual. Rain is expected in the area later in the evening.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.