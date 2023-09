MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Fire crews in Mayflower said they were called to a fire at a landfill early Monday morning.

In a social post from Mayflower Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the landfill shortly after 2 a.m. for a large fire.

Fire officials have not released information on the cause of the fire at this time. Officials have not confirmed if anyone was on scene or injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.