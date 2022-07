RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Russellville fire crews battle a blaze Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of Arkansas Avenue.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 4:00 p.m. in the equipment area of the Russellville City Corporation maintenance building.

This comes during a week of record-breaking heat, with an active burn ban in Pope County.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.