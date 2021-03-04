Fire at Little Rock World Services for the Blind campus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The local fire department responded to a fire at the World Services for the Blind.

The Little Rock Fire Department said a fire broke out in a break room on the third floor at the World Services for the Blind at 2811 Fair Park Blvd.

LRFD said that the fire was put out and that three people are being checked out for smoke inhalation.

They have also said they are moving people out of the dorm rooms in that building to other places on campus because of smoke that filled the building.

LRFD said that the cause is still unknown.