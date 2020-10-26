Finding the correct sample ballot for your county this election season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Election Day is eight days away and if you haven’t voted yet, it’s not too late to educate yourself on what exactly you’ll be voting on.

Channing Barker with Benton County said despite sample ballots being easy to access, many show up to the polls unprepared because they either didn’t try to find a sample ballot beforehand or they read the wrong one.

Prior to any election, you are able to look at a sample ballot for your county to help you prepare to cast your vote.

On that sample ballot, you are able to see not only the candidates that you will be voting for but also the issues.

Barker said the key to this election season is planning your vote, meaning you should plan how you will vote, where to go and what you will vote on.

“If you go onto vote.bentoncountyar.gov, we have a link to the Secretary of State’s website and if you go onto the Secretary of State’s website, put in your first name, last name and your date of birth,” Barker said. “It’s going to pop up all of your voting centers for election day all of your early voting

sites also at the very bottom it has a sample ballot.”