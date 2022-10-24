BRYANT, Ark. – If you’re still looking for a last minute Halloween costume that won’t break the bank, Goodwill has you covered.

With countless options, shopping at Goodwill lets you get creative and customize just about any outfit. Some of the most popular ones are zombies, minions, princesses and more.

Thrift shopping costs less, and if you want to cut up an item or use paint, you won’t be out of a ton of money to do so. By shopping at Goodwill, you’re also helping change a life by providing education, training and a job.

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is hosting a costume contest this Halloween season. All you have to do is buy your outfit from any Goodwill store and submit a picture of it to GoodwillAR.org.

You have until Nov. 2 to enter. The photo with the most likes on social media will win a $50 Goodwill gift card.