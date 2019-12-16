Final touches near completion for repairs to Arkansas levee, deadline Dec. 31

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s tick-tock for the 25 members of the Arkansas’ levee task force.

The Dec. 31 deadline to determine how to best fix the levees in the state is quickly approaching.

In June 2019 Governor Asa Hutchinson called for the task force to study and analyze the current conditions of the state’s levees and create a report providing recommendations to prevent future flooding.

Today line by line and every other word was up for question as the members of the task force along with outside participants held an open meeting at the Arkansas State Police Headquarters in Little Rock.

There detailed revisions were addressed to the currently 75-page report.

Jami Cook, the Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and the Chairwoman for the Task Force says the detailed process is necessary to ensure catastrophic flooding that happened back in late may early June never happens again.

Jami Cook, chairwoman The Arkansas’ levee task force

“Because we want it right we worked a long time to make sure that this report is correct that it is usable that our local levees boards that are federal congress can pick this thing up and use it.”

The group’s recommendations will manage how 10 million dollars is spent to mend the broken levees along a number of rivers in Arkansas and best practices for weaknesses in the levee system.

This is the 7th meeting for the task force and cook says another meeting can be called if they deem it necessary. Cook says she is confident the report will be done on time.