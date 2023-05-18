LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – Before the kickoff to the 2023 Arkansas Special Olympics Summer Games, one final step had to take place before opening ceremonies.

Thursday morning, Guardians of the Flame met on the State Capitol steps, bringing the Olympic torch to its final leg.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run brought the flame to counties across the state earlier this week, culminating in the final push to run 50 miles from Little Rock to Harding Stadium in Searcy.

Athlete leader Stephanie Price took part in the run herself and said this moment is what she’s been waiting for all year.

“I’m not running for myself,” Price said. “I’m running with all the hopes and dreams of all the athletes. I love seeing all my friends and Special Olympics family. All the training was worth it.”

The games officially kick off Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. and will see 1500 Special Olympics athletes from across the state competing in 6 different events.

The games are open to the public and visitors are welcome.