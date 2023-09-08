LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) has revealed its 2023 line-up for Filmland: Arkansas.

This year’s Filmland: Arkansas will be hosted at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA) in the Performing Arts Theater at the museum Oct. 6-7.

The event, now in its sixth year, highlights the best feature and short-form filmmakers connected to the Natural State.

“There are so many talented people working on films in Arkansas and we are honored to be able to showcase their work,” ACS Outreach and Programming Director Kody Ford said. “And for film lovers, we hope you take advantage of this opportunity to see so many unique Arkansas stories screened at the exquisite AMFA.”

The full Arkansas line-up includes:

Professional Shorts:

• Angle of Attack, by Russell Sharman

• Big Buffalo Golden Gals, by Misty Langdon

• Buy Sell Trade, by Gabriel Cullier

• Chronicle of a Summer Day, by N.A.

• Hangman, by Charlie Chappell

• He Knows, by Cassie Keet

• Joan and the Rolling Stones, by Charlie Chappell

• LALO, by Timothy Barnett

• Mame Love, by Mary McDade

• Sugar Crash, by Jon Huggins

• The Memo, by B Harris and Walt Peterson

Student Shorts:

• A Little Closer, by A.J. Parrott

• Crossing Tides, by Gabriel Henk

• Cry Time, by Adrienne Daws

• Cubicle, by Alex Blair

• Emulsion, by Jordan Eldridge

• Indiana Jones and the Treasure of the Aztecs, by Kevin Croxton

• JOE: Just Ordinary Everyday, by Bailey Vo

• Mirona, by Paula Blanco Perez

• Mono No Aware, by C.J. Mirch

• Morning Room, by Lexie Mosby

• Say Hello, by Lainee Stiver

• The Measure of a Man, by Denzel Jenkins

• World’s Lamest Teacher, by Casey Floyd

Features:

• Ghost of the Void, by Jason Miller

• Unfix, by Graham Streeter

• Daughter of the White River, by Beverly Denise Parkinson and Julie Williams

Tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks. For ticket and film information visit Filmland.org.