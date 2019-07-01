Fifth medical marijuana dispensary given ok to open

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Beverage Control Board approved Native Green Wellness Center in Hensley to open for business.

Officials say the approval came Monday, after a recent inspection.

The Hensley dispensary approval to open follows Doctor’s Orders and Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs, Arkansas Natural Products in Clinton and Greenlight Dispensary in Helena-West Helena.

Native Green’s opening date will be determined by the owner.

The Arkansas Beverage Control Board also said since Doctor’s Orders first opened on May 10, the company sold 81.13 pounds of medical marijuana, as of Saturday, June 29.

Green Springs Medical has sold 196.53 pounds of medical marijuana from May 12 until June 29.

Arkansas Natural Products has sold 15.08 pounds from June 20- 29.

Greenlight Dispensary has sold 3.55 pounds of medical marijuana from June 27- 29.

Combined, there have been 296.29 pounds of medical marijuana sold, which is approximately $2 million worth, according to ABC.