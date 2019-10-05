Festival brings hundreds to church doors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The 39th annual Blessed Sacrament Fall Festival had lots of people out to enjoy the good weather and family-friendly activities.

Children’s bouncy houses, food, and indoor auctions were at the church for all to enjoy on Saturday.

Chairman Judy Pfriemer said her five children help her a lot to put the festival together.

“Ours is truly a family affair. I joke, I have to give birth to my replacement,” she said. “I’ve got two of my sons, down there on the BBQ. My daughter was selling the Boston Butts and has been my right-hand running around. I have another son that is my maintenance person that fixes everything as I break it.”

She said it’s about bringing people together from the community to see their congregation’s beautiful church, while also having fun.