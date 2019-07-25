FEMA hiring Arkansas residents for recovery jobs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — With 77 percent of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workforce in the field supporting 64 disasters nationwide, the agency continues to grow its workforce to bolster recovery activities underway in the states and U.S. territories.

In partnership with the State of Arkansas, FEMA is hiring workers across the state for a variety of jobs necessary to help support residents and communities recovering from recent severe storms and flooding.

Those hired locally are often disaster survivors themselves who want to help their fellow citizens in the recovery process. They will join the recovery team of local, state and federal workers, voluntary agencies and community organizations already in place. Through these temporary local employees, FEMA gains valuable community insights, provides jobs and puts Arkansans to work helping Arkansas.

Most temporary local hires are employed following a streamlined process. The term of employment is 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments up to one year. Local hires may also be offered the option to become FEMA reservists at the completion of their local hire duties.

Jobs posted recently pay between $19 and $30 per hour. The types of jobs currently available include, but are not limited to:

Emergency Management Specialist I

Emergency Management Specialist II

Emergency Management Specialist III

Emergency Management Specialist IV

Site Inspector Specialist

Hazard Mitigation 406 Specialist

Public Assistance Program Delivery Manager

Engineering and Architect Specialist

Additional positions being added may include those needing skills in reports writing, analytics and administrative support.

The first step to applying is to register at https://www.usajobs.gov/, where application instructions are posted. To locate FEMA local hire positions within the Arkansas area, use “FEMA” and Arkansas” in the search boxes.

FEMA Reservist Program: Another Employment Option

These and other positions may also be available in other areas of the country as part of FEMA’s Reservist program. Reservists are on-call FEMA employees who travel and support survivors and first responders during emergencies.

Reservists are appointed for a two-year period and work on an intermittent basis due to the irregular nature of disasters. They are hired to a position within a cadre based on their skills and experience. (Cadres are groups of personnel organized by operational function.)

To apply as a reservist: