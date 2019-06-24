FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in NLR losses power; closes early

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-Strong storms caused some businesses to close early.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the North Little Rock Community Center opened for the first time Sunday.

Workers had to shut down services because the power went out.

”Maybe it will be a better day tomorrow,” Earl Armstrong said.

”It was raining, thunder, lightening and power out,” Armstrong said.

Mother nature forced FEMA to close its Disaster Recovery Center at the North Little Rock Community Center on Willow Street.

“We saw about 9 or 10 people today before unfortunately the power went out,” Armstrong said.

It was the first day the center opened for people who need help.

“It’s dark in there and the computers don’t work, plus with the heavy rain that was falling and the thunderstorms it probably wasn’t safe for the public or us,” Armstrong said.

Earl Armstrong is the Public Information Officer for FEMA. He says there are three other centers across the state.

It’s too early to determine how many Arkansans they will help.

“Well they’re very important because a lot of people like to see somebody and talk to them face-to-face, especially if they don’t have access to the internet or the phones,” Armstrong said.

Before you register with FEMA, officials said it’s important to call your insurance company.

Perry County

First Assembly of God

2151 Arkansas Hwy 60

Houston Ar, 72070

Crawford County

Mulberry Community Center

29 Kirksey Parkway (Just off of Hwy 215 North)

Mulberry, Ar 72947

Faulkner County

Tornado Shelter

4 Grove Circle (Behind 1st Security Bank)

Mayflower

Pulaski County

North Little Rock Community Center

2700 Willow Street

North Little Rock, Ar 72114