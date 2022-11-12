LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For almost four decades, Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church at 22nd and Broadway has had an outreach ministry of feeding the homeless.

Volunteers began cooking around 8 this morning — then gave away the food for several hours.

For the holidays, the event is moving from the first to the second Saturday of the month according to Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church deacon Charles Swinson.

“We usually have about 200 to 250 plates that go out on the first Saturday, but during Thanksgiving and Christmas months we do it on the Second Saturday to make it a little closer to the Holidays because we know there are other organizations that do the same,” Swinton said.

The church is also accepting winter clothes that are in good condition for distribution to those in need.

Pastor Larry Johnson has led Fellowship Missionary Baptist for 21 years.