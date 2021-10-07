Federal court: Family of Bradley Blackshire, City of Little Rock reach settlement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Federal court records on Thursday show a settlement was reached between the city of Little Rock and the family of Bradley Blackshire.

Blackshire is the 29-year-old who was shot and killed by a Little Rock officer back in February of 2019.

Officer Charles Starks was fired last year over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire during a traffic stop. Starks fired at least 15 shots through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving.

The prosecutor in the case ruled the shooting justified.

The shooting sparked protests and eventually the firing of Starks.

A judge in January of 2020 ordered the city to reinstate Starks, but in September of 2021 the Arkansas Court of Appeals reversed that decision following a dispute of violating the department’s use of force policy during the shooting.

The court docket shows it was informally notified of the deal. Details of the settlement have not yet been released.

The city of Little Rock and Blackshire’s family have not commented on the deal yet.