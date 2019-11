LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (FBI.GOV) — Arkansas had the 43rd most hate crime incidents reported in 2018, according to new data released Tuesday breaking down hate crimes in each state.

The new FBI Report (https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/2018-hate-crime-statistics-released-111219) showed a slight decrease in incidents nationally from the previous year.

286 agencies participated in the Hate Crimes Statistics Program in Arkansas with nine submitting incident reports.