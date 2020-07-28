FBI involved in agent-involved shooting, official confirms

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- An official with FBI Little Rock says the shooting occurred during an FBI-led law enforcement operation on Old Stagecoach, near a Dollar General.

According to officials, the agent was not hurt, but another person was.

Officials say the person was taken to a local hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- An FBI official confirms there was an agent-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

An official says it happened on Old Stagecoach in Little Rock.

At this time, they cannot say who was shot.

The official says independent investigators will review the shooting and will turn the case over to prosecutors and the Department of Justice.

LATEST POSTS: