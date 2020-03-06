Update: Arkansas Children’s Hospital reviewing systems after cyber-security threat

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with Arkansas Children’s Hospital says they are reviewing their systems after a recent cybersecurity threat.

Officials released the following statement on Friday:

We are in the process of a comprehensive and methodical review of our systems to safeguard them in the short-term and for the future. We have served as many children in the last 48 hours as we would during any typical two-day period. Patients are not being sent to other hospitals. Until these cybersecurity issues are fully resolved, some appointments and procedures may be delayed. We are proud of the work and dedication of our entire team. We also appreciate the support from our partners and the community, which highlights Arkansas’ commitment and care for its children. Arkansas Children’s Hospital

Officials did say while patients are not being sent to other hospitals, some appointments and procedures may be delayed.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with Arkansas Children’s Hospital says they have contacted the FBI after a recent cybersecurity threat.

Officials with Arkansas Children’s Hospital released the following statement Thursday:

In response to a recent cybersecurity threat, Arkansas Children’s pulled down and rebooted our IT systems. We also contacted the FBI and engaged an external digital forensics firm. At this time, all Arkansas Children’s patient care services remain available. There is no evidence that any patient information has been impacted. Our team has protocols and practices in place to keep our patients safe during these scenarios. Until this is fully resolved, some appointments and procedures may be delayed. We do not yet have a timeline for repairs but hope to have more information available soon. Arkansas Children’s Hospital

KARK has learned the outage is also impacting both the Little Rock and Springdale hospitals.

This is a developing story.