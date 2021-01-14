FBI confirms investigation into social video possibly showing missing Ark. girl Cassie Compton

STUTTGART, Ark. – Federal authorities confirm they are investigating whether a video spreading on social media may be that of missing Arkansas girl Cassie Compton.

The video, which is being shared after seeming to first appear on TikTok, shows a woman in the backseat of a car dazing into the camera.

The FBI office Little Rock confirms agents are aware of the video and are investigating it but could not provide anything further.

“The TikTok video has been brought to our attention. The FBI Little Rock is aware of it,” FBI Little Rock spokesperson Connor Hagan said. “We are following up on the video and taking any logical investigative steps but we cannot say anything further at this time.”

Compton vanished from Stuttgart, Arkansas, in 2014 when she was 16 years old.

Police in Stuttgart said they are also aware of the video and are investigating.

We appreciate all the tips and information about Cassie Compton. We have the video from Tik Tok and have seen the Facebook posts. We are working diligently with the Arkansas State Police and FBI right now. Since this is still an open investigation we can’t release any further information right now. Stuttgart Police Department

This is a developing story.