FBI: Bentonville man missing after trip to Mexico might have been kidnapped

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The FBI is searching for a Bentonville man who went missing after a trip to Mexico.





The FBI’s Little Rock Field Office says Luis Davila, 31, traveled near Monterrey, Mexico to visit his girlfriend on March 29 and hasn’t been seen since.

Davila is 5 foot 10 inches tall weighs approximately 190 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Davila was last seen near Monterrey wearing a white shirt and jeans and driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with Arkansas License Plate 936-VET.

Agents say while Davila’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, it is believed he might still be in Mexico, possibly near Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

Officials say Davila might have been kidnapped.

The FBI urges anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov. Those who provide information can remain anonymous.