Fayetteville woman killed in two-car collision on Wedington Drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A woman was killed in a two-car collision on Wedington Drive in Fayetteville late Saturday night, according to a preliminary accident report by the Arkansas State Police.

Heather Rochelle Patrick, 35, of Fayetteville, was reportedly driving eastbound on West Wedington Drive at 11:19 p.m. when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck an oncoming car.

Patrick was killed in the accident.

Randall Warren Ganyo, a 68-year-old Fayetteville man and the driver of the second vehicle, was transported to the Washington Regional Medical Center with injuries related to crash. His condition is not known at this time.

At the time of the accident, the weather was reported as clear and the road condition dry.