Fayetteville police arrest 18-year-old for attempted murder

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An 18-year-old local man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge.

Cambron Laney was taken into custody over the weekend. He is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to a preliminary report, officers investigated a shooting on July 25.

A juvenile at the scene told officers that Laney was armed with two pistols and held them to his throat then threatened to “blow his head off.”

The juvenile stated they fought over the guns while Laney was firing them at him. At one point, the juvenile was on the ground and Laney fired multiple rounds at him.

Laney is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. His next court appearance will be on January 17.