Fayetteville hosts fall bulky waste clean-up

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Fayetteville kicked off its 2019 fall bulky waste cleanup event on Saturday.

The annual clean-up event helps residents dispose of large, bulky items that can’t fit into a normal trash cart.

Citizens can dispose of any single item for free, but there is a cost for each additional piece of waste.

Shane Stills with the City of Fayetteville says they see a little bit of everything come through the facility.

“Anything and everything, just about,” said Stills. “Anything from couches, mattresses, sofas. Everything like that.”

The city asks the public to bring a recent copy of their water bill to verify their residency.

E-waste is accepted at the Happy Hollow (Owl Creek School) location only.

Ward 1 on Saturday, September 7; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:
Shaver Foods parking lot (1367 S. Beechwood)
Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road)

Ward 2 on Saturday, September 21; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:
Woodland Junior High School (1 E. Poplar Street)
Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road)

Ward 3 on Saturday, October 12; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:
Vandergriff Elementary (2200 N. Vandergriff) enter from Mission and exit to Township
Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road)
Paper Shredding offered at the Happy Hollow location 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ward 4 on Saturday, October 26; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:
Owl Creek School (375 N. Rupple Road)
Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road)

