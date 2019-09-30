Faulkner-Van Buren Regional Library now offers wireless hot-spots

CONWAY, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Library System is making internet service more accessible to the people in its community.

The Faulkner-Van Buren Regional Library has announced that you can now check out wifi hot-spots for up to two weeks.

The hot-spot allows you to connect your devices to the internet wherever you are, and all you need is a library card.

Mary Spears says the phones were ringing as soon as they made the announcement, adding “Our IT person posted about their availability on Facebook, and within thirty minutes, a woman had seen it, called up here to ask questions about it, and sent her husband here to check one out.”

The library has fifteen available hot-spots, and a wait-list is available in the event all are checked out.

