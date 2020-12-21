Faulkner County Sheriffs Office temporarily closes to public due to COVID-19 precautions

CONWAY, Ark. – Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals is taking the precaution of temporarily closing the front lobby of the Sheriff’s office due to COVID-19 guidelines.
The announcement was made via a Facebook post that they will reopen on Monday December 28.
If someone needs to make a payment on their fine, there will be two methods in doing so. They can either mail a payment to the Sheriff’s Office at 801 Locust St, Conway, AR 72034, Attn: Fines. The other way is to go to the Sheriff’s Office to make a payment; envelopes and a lockbox have been provided for fine payments to be dropped off.
If someone needs a copy of a report, they can email the information, such as a name and report number to fcso.reports@fcso.ar.gov.
Anyone who needs assistance from a deputy is asked to call 501-328-5906.
All other inquires can call 501-450-4914.
The post stated that they are trying to provide the safest environment during this time for citizens, detention facilities and staff.
