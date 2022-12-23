FAULKNER CO., Ark. – Deputies in Faulkner County are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one man injured.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. near the area of Old Highway 5.

Officials said that the suspect of the shooting has been arrested and that another man was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound, his current condition unknown.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and that no additional details will be released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.