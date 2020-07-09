Faulkner County Sheriff’s Department arrest man connected to July 4 shooting

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — (News release) The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on July 4th at 11:35 p.m., in reference to a shooting. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they came in contact with Bobby Baskin (37), who was identified as the victim. Baskin advised deputies he was at a home off of Skunk Hollow Road when he was shot. He then left the home to seek help. Baskin was taken to UAMS and is in stable condition. Faulkner County investigators believe this to be an isolated incident.

On Wednesday, July 8th, David Roseboro (34) of Conway was picked up by the U.S. Marshals in connection with the shooting. He is currently being held at Faulkner County Detention Center Unit 2 on criminal conduct constituting attempt, murder 1st degree (Class A Felony), and a parole violation. Roseboro is being held without bond and is awaiting the first appearance.

