Faulkner County man facing multiple charges after pursuit, search by authorities on Wednesday

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – A Faulkner County man was arrested on Wednesday night after fleeing from State Police earlier that morning.

Joey James Staley, 38, is facing multiple charges after what began as a simple traffic stop at 7:30 Wednesday morning.

According to investigators Staley refused to stop south of Conway near Baker Willis Parkway and Strugis Road. He led police on a chase that ended in Mayflower along Sullivan Road.

Investigators say Staley brandished a gun outside the driver’s window and is accused of attempting to fire the weapon at the pursuing trooper.

Staley abandoned the SUV he was driving and fled on foot.

At around 7:30 p.m. state troopers, accompanied by Faulkner County Sheriff’s Deputies and U.S. Marshals located Staley at a home on Flag Pond Road, just west of Mayflower.

Staley was arrested without incident and taken to the Faulkner County Jail.

Formal charges are expected Thursday afternoon.