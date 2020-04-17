Faulkner County healthcare workers and first responders to be honored with park and pray event

CONWAY, Ark. (News release)—The Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management and My Country Y107 will join forces Sunday, April 19, to salute healthcare workers and staff at Baptist Health-Conway and Conway Regional Medical Center with a Parade of Lights and Park and Pray event. The public is invited to join the organizations as they recognize these two facilities, their teams, and the first responders who serve the Faulkner County community.

Those on the frontlines of healthcare and general safety are working tirelessly to protect our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sunday’s event will be held with the intent of encouraging these workers and showing our immense gratitude. From drivers of rescue and EMT units to paramedics, firefighters and law enforcement officers; from nurses, aides, and doctors to hospital maintenance staff, administration, and technicians—all of these heroes are appreciated and saluted by a grateful community.

Vehicles and personnel charged with emergency services from over 20 departments and agencies in Faulkner County will be on hand Sunday evening for a Parade of Lights, symbolizing the support and appreciation these agencies have for those on the frontlines of the pandemic. The parade will first be on display at Baptist Hospital-Conway and will then caravan to Conway Regional Medical Center as an electrifying display of appreciation and support for those protecting and caring for our community.

Since Sunday, March 30, a Park and Pray event has been held each week at Conway Regional and Baptist HealthConway, providing the community with an opportunity to park their vehicles, stay socially distanced, and display their support for hospital personnel and patients. As hospitals limit visitation to protect those inside their facilities, these events are powerful moments to surround staff and patients with the support of an entire community. A time of worship and prayer has been offered at both locations.

In conjunction with the Parade of Lights, the Park and Pray event will join with the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) personnel to salute hospital staff and first responders with a prayer for all and a chorus of vehicles honking loudly. The event is open to all community members who wish to join.

A tentative schedule of events outlines praise and worship music beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the main parking lot of Baptist Health-Conway as the OEM vehicle stage for the parade. A prayer will be offered at 7:00 p.m. as the parade begins, followed by a chorus of horns in support of our healthcare and first responder heroes. Upon completion of the Baptist Health Park and Pray, all vehicles will head to Conway Regional Medical Center’s West Parking Lot where a second parade and Park and Pray event will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m.