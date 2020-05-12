Faulkner County detention center seeing lowest inmate population in over a decade

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — The Faulkner County detention center is seeing the lowest inmate population in over a decade according to the sheriff’s office.

For years FCSO has seen a surge in inmates and fought to find ways to house them.But due to the pandemic the department says they are at records lows.

COVID-19 has the department working to find new ways to reduce intake…like utilizing a criminal justice coordinating committee and taking advantage of a GED instead of time served program.

All efforts they will focus on even once life gets back to normal.

“It is something that we would like to see where we can keep the low numbers and the safety of everybody,” said LT. Stone.

LT. Stone says, for now, they as putting a pause on jail expansion solutions as well because the inmate population is so low.