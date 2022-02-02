UPDATE:

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – The Faulkner County Sheriff’s office announced late Wednesday night that a teen that went missing earlier in the day and thought to be in danger, has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY – The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a teen that went missing on Wednesday said to be in possible danger.

According to investigators, the was last seen on Justin Drive, just off Brannon Road in Greenbrier.

Anyone who may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Faulkner County Sheriff’s dispatch at 501-328-5906 and reference Chief Deputy Chad Wooley.