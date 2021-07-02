Faulkner Co. teen missing; believed to be with mother who has active warrants for her arrest

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – A teen is missing in Faulkner County and is believed to be in the company of her mother, who has active warrants for her arrest.

According to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Jazzlyn Brown is believed to be in the company of her mother, 37-year-old Cody McGlamery.

Jazzlyn is described as 5’4 and 140 pounds with black/brown hair and brown eyes.

McGlamery is described as 5’2 and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may know of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 501-328-5906.