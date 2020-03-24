Update: Two COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (News release) - Cornbread, a rescue cat who has made the Baxter County Sheriff's Office home for the past 5 ½ years has passed away. Cornbread lived a happy 'spoiled' life and won the hearts of everyone at the Sheriff's Office, even winning the hearts of some who were not initially fond of cats. She brought happiness and cheer and was without a doubt a form of comfort and stress relief to the employees. Cornbread also often walked out to greet the public who seemed to love her as well.

Cornbread became nationally famous soon after a newspaper story written by Debby Stanuch appeared in the Baxter Bulletin, in March of 2018. (Click on link for Baxter Bulletin News Article https://www.baxterbulletin.com/story/news/local/2018/03/04/cornbread-cat/390759002/