LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A beloved and cherished tiger who made his home in the capital city zoo has been moved to a new state.

Jaya, the Little Rock Zoo’s male Malayan tiger and father to the zoo’s newest tiger cubs, has been moved to Manhattan, Kansas at Sunset Zoological Park in hopes of becoming a father again, the zoo announced Tuesday.

The move, like the cubs mother Asmara who was relocated to Florida last year, comes as a recommendation of the tiger species survival program (SSP), which aims in ensuring the survival of the endangered species. The SSP program was developed by Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), according to the zoo’s spokesperson.

Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui said the entire Little Rock Zoo family wishes the beautiful and powerful tiger well and he will be missed greatly.

“We are all sad to see Jaya go. He is a fiercely handsome tiger and stunning example his species. However, we all know and agree that this is the absolute correct decision,” Altruit said. “As a member of the AZA and specifically working in the tiger SSP, we are glad to do our part to help conserve this special species for many generations to come.”

Jaya joined the Little Rock Zoo family in February of 2022, where he became a companion to female Malayan tiger Asmara and father to his daughters Kae, Sundari and Zoya in August of the same year.

Debbie Thompson, the Curator for carnivores at the Little Rock Zoo, said his personality thrived at the zoo and he was a great father while they grew and shared a fence line.

“Jaya is very laid-back and is a mellow cat,” Thompson said. “Male tigers can be high strung, but he was always inquisitive and not easily bothered.”

Jaya began his move on Jan. 7, but his daughters remain at the Little Rock Zoo to continue to grow and be seen by visitors.