PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The longest recorded break between homicides in Pine Bluff has ended.

Wednesday night, 22-year-old DeMarcus Scott was found shot multiple times at an apartment complex and pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is the first homicide in the city for the year 2023.

Thursday morning, Rosa Herrera woke up to texts no one wants to see. Her best friend sharing her former coworker, DeMarcuz Scott, was dead.

Herrera remembers the moment.

“Her boyfriend had heard the gunshots, and I was just like it can’t be real. Like he didn’t deserve this. It was sad,” Herrera said.

Officers responded to shots fired at the Regency Arms Apartments just before 11:00 P.M. They found Scott, a father of a two-year-old, shot several times in the chest.

She also sent this statement saying that Scott tried his best.

“Demarcuz Lee Scott was the best dad. He tried his best, no matter what situation he was put in, and he made sure his son was taken care of,” Herrera said.

Harris added she and Scott had plans to settle down and have children of their own, but she said he was put in bad situations that ended his life too soon.

“I could tell he was trying to be the best father he could be for his son, and it was said you know because he was little, and he isn’t going to ever see him again,” Herrera said.

Scott’s death is the first homicide Pine Bluff had in 112 days. Something the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance celebrated with a memo Wednesday, hours before the streak was broken.

“We see what has happened as success even though one popped up. It’s still less than what we had last year”, the Reverend Jesse Turner, President Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance said.

According to the city police department, 112 days between homicides is a new record. The previous record was 104 days from late January to May 2016.

When asked if being loud about success could have caused its end, Reverend Turner doubted it.

“Passion, having differences, drugs, sometimes gangs, those variables are what creates the atmosphere of a homicide, but just for someone to try and erase success, I don’t think we have those types of people in Pine Bluff,” Turner argued.

Police are still investigating what could have led to Scott’s death. Herrera has her own theory.

“Even if you’re not doing nothing bad to nobody, the wrong place at the wrong time will get you,” she said.

Pine Bluff Police say there is no suspect information at this time for DeMarcuz Scott’s homicide.

If you have any information to solve this case, please contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2096 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

Information can also be shared through messenger from the department’s Facebook page.