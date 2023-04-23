LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A woman is dead after a wreck Saturday night on Interstate 530 in Little Rock.

In a preliminary crash report, state police identified the woman as 19-year-old Nakhiyah Freeman of Little Rock. Police said she was a passenger in a car that wrecked around 6:15 p.m.

According to the crash report, the car went out of control and rolled several times after striking a cable barrier and crash attenuator.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities said the investigation into the crash is continuing.