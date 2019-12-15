Fatal accident leaves one man dead

WHITE COUNTY — A man is dead after being struck by a car after a scooter accident in White County Saturday night.

The deceased man has been identified as 50-year-old Scott Hilburn of Portia.

A passenger in the car that hit Hilburn was injured.

It happened on U.S. 67 South near mile marker 35 shortly before 10:00 p.m.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, Hilburn had been involved in a wreck that had thrown him from the scooter prior to being struck by the car.

Hilburn then walked into the inside lane of traffic when he was hit.

The weather was clear and dry at the time of the fatal accident.

The investigation is continuing.