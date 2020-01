ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — A woman is dead after an accident in Clark County.

50-year-old Kellie Sutton of Delight died as a result of the accident.

One other person was injured.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 26 near Davidson Campground Road.

Sutton was a passenger in a Honda CRV that went off the road and struck trees, then flipped.

The weather was clear and dry at the time of the accident. The investigation into the cause is continuing.