Fatal accident kills three, leaves two injured

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. — Three are dead after a vehicle crossed the center line of the road and struck another vehicle head on during the early evening yesterday.

The two vehicles were traveling opposite of each other on S.H. 41 South when Justin Williams, 25, crossed the center line and struck the other vehicle causing it over turn multiple times.

Jessica and Mirza Baig were killed in the accident, along with a minor that was in the vehicle.

Another minor in the vehicle and Williams were taken to the hospital for treatment.