Fatal accident kills 2, leaves child in critical condition, police say

SOLGOHACHIA, Ark. — A man, a woman are dead after a head-on collision in Conway County Friday morning, the child is in critical condition, police say.

44-year-old Richard Howk of Bentonville and 53-year-old Catherine Flowers of Center Ridge died in the accident.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 9.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the vehicle driven by Howk crossed the center line and hit the vehicle in which Flowers and the child were riding.

Authorities report it was foggy at the time of the collision. The investigation is continuing.