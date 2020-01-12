Fatal accident involving pedestrian in Benton

Benton, Ark. — Police responded to the North Service Road at McCright St. just before 2 a.m. When they arrived, officers discovered a man dead

The man at the scene was identified as Jacob Bridges, 30, of Benton.

The BNPD Accident Reconstruction Team and Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time, but it remains an ongoing investigation. More information may be released if it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.

